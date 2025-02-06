FBI whistleblower WARNS Kash Patel: Expect 'insurrectionists' from within

There have been major reports of an overhaul within the FBI, as over 20 senior officials at the bureau were reassigned and thousands of agents — particularly those involved in the January 6 investigations — are being reviewed.

“This was sort of a project that went on Thursday and Friday when the order 66 went out from the acting deputy attorney general, while Kash Patel was in the middle of his confirmation hearing,” FBI whistleblower Steve Friend tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson on “Blaze News Tonight.”

“The thing to remember also, the FBI had been promoting people in the very lead-up to Donald Trump’s inauguration. So a lot of these people don’t even have their stripes sewn to their sleeves yet. A lot of velcro there,” Friend continues, adding, “They were sort of planting the ground for a lot of insurrectionists, if you will, within the FBI, anticipating Kash Patel’s directorship.”

Friend also explains that the “Trump DOJ did not know the size and scope of the January 6 investigations from within the FBI.”

“They thought it was probably limited to a certain number of agents, very much like Crossfire Hurricane, or the classified documents case, when in fact it’s somewhere between four and 6,000 employees,” he says.

The reason there are so many agents on the case, Friend says, is because the FBI “decided to open a separate case up to 2,400 of them and spread them around the country.”

“So we create the false image that there is domestic terrorism around the country, when in fact, there were people who were standing on the Capitol grass outside, and now they’re going to have to vet through all of it and see just how much people were involved.”

“Were they just covering a lead to do an interview? Were they closing down an anonymous tip? Or were they actually involved in the persecution that went on over the last four years?” he asks, adding, “Those are the people that are going to have to be held accountable.”

