Hezbollah attack: Could your phone be a ticking TIME BOMB too?

Thousands of Hezbollah operatives have been wounded in Lebanon after their pagers spontaneously blew up — nearly simultaneously — in an unprecedented attack that is believed to have been carried out by Israel.

“It looks like Israel somehow got into the supply chain, which means that it’s likely that these terrorists bought those pagers from Israel,” Karol Markowicz, New York Post columnist and host of “The Karol Markowicz Show,” tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“We don’t know exactly how they did it; that’s really a great mystery right now, how they got them all to detonate at the same time. All of that is really a large question,” she adds.

Peter Gietl, managing editor for Return and Frontier magazine, is curious as to where this leads.

“Are you concerned at all, Karol, about this broadening the conflict in the region?” he asks. “Obviously, as you correctly pointed out, this has been going on since last year, but I mean, is there a danger that this could escalate into a full war with Iran or at least Iranian proxies in Lebanon?”

“I’m afraid for everybody in the Middle East,” she answers.

Perhaps even more concerning is that a phone can so easily be turned into a bomb.

“I think we should note,” Peterson adds, “what it presents is the possibility that you can create technology that has a bomb in it that could go off later on.”

“That’s not impossible if what we just saw is possible, which would mean that you could sell products that you could essentially use as bombs any time. I think that is unlocking the imagination to a lot of dark possibilities for a lot of people right now,” he adds.

