Is the joy surrounding Kamala authentic? Blaze Media journalist who went undercover at DNC has the answer

Last week, investigative journalist and Blaze Media correspondent Steve Baker went undercover at the DNC in Chicago to get an insider’s perspective on mysteries, such as whether the “joy” surrounding is Kamala authentic. Is the left’s platform built on real policies or just Trump hatred? What are they talking about behind the scenes?

Now Baker joins Jill Savage and the “Blaze News Tonight” panel to share his findings.

Embedded with an organization friendly with Blaze Media, Baker stayed at a hotel “that was greatly populated by ... delegates, congressional members, senators, governors — all types of politicians within the Democratic Party machine.”

While many might wonder whether Baker would be recognized due to his Jan 6 trial, he was able to fly under the radar with the help of a hired actress and model who helped spark and steer conversations in beneficial directions.

“We had a lot of conversations with quite a few important people within the Democratic Party,” he tells Jill and Blaze Media editor in chief Matthew Peterson, “but we're not going to get those surprise shocking statements because what's shocking anymore coming from them? They're as extreme as they can possibly be.”

“This is a party of people who are motivated by their feelings; they're motivated by an image and not by the numbers, the facts, the math,” he explains, adding that “the overriding sacrament of abortion seems to be the largest driving factor for the Democratic machine.”

“What were the feelings like of the people that you were actually interacting with? Were they really excited for Kamala Harris?” asks Jill.

Unfortunately, the answer is yes.

When Baker watched the speech from the hotel lobby alongside several other people, most of them were “cheering” for Harris.

“There were people cheering in the bar area. Weight staff would stop and just gush over her,” Baker admits.

As for the actual delegates who watched Harris’ speech from the hotel lobby, Baker says “they were effusive.”

Some even said “it was the best speech they had ever seen.”

It’s clear that they believe “this is their moment in history because they are excited about a woman of color finally becoming president of this country,” says Baker. “Doesn't matter what the issue is; it seems it's more about the looks, the feelings, the packaging than it is the actual issues themselves.”

To hear more of Baker’s report, watch the clip above.

