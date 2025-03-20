Is Trump's 'strategic Bitcoin reserve' a good idea? Crypto expert explains

President Donald Trump is making good on his campaign promise to turn the United States into the crypto capital of the planet by going all in on cryptocurrency in his second term.

Crypto expert and Ten31 managing partner Marty Bent is thrilled with Trump’s move — particularly with the strategic Bitcoin reserve.

“I think one thing that I’m looking forward to is that getting enshrined into law. Right now, we have the executive order, and as we’ve seen with executive orders from administration to administration, they can be rendered moot if the other side of the aisle gets into office in 2028,” Bent tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“So enshrining the strategic Bitcoin reserve into law is my number one priority,” he continues. “And I think the way it’s laid out in the Lummis bill is great for two reasons.”

One of those reasons, Bent says, is that Bitcoin is described in the bill as “an asset worth holding and we’re going to try to accumulate as much as possible in an attempt to defease the national debt.”

“And just as importantly, but not really talked about as much, is the right to self-custody,” he says.

“So I think those two things, accumulating Bitcoin with the intent of defeasing the national debt, which has gotten out of control, and enshrining the rights of individuals to hold and send Bitcoin without having to use a centralized third party, would be massive for the country,” he adds.

However, under the Biden administration, Bent explains that “there were worries that laws were going to be passed that would make it so you would have to use a centralized third party to access Bitcoin.”

Which makes it more important that the Trump administration focuses on enshrining the right to self custody into law.

“That would be incredible,” he says.

