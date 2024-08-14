January 6 arrests are up 43% in 2024. Here’s why.

It’s been well over three years since the Capitol was stormed in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021. Why then are arrests up 43% seven months into 2024?

Investigative journalist and Blaze Media correspondent Steve Baker, who has been a victim of the DOJ’s persecution of J6ers, joins Jill Savage and the “Blaze News Tonight” panel to shed light on the spike in January 6 arrests.

“We're looking at a big budget increase that the Department of Justice got last year in the omnibus bill,” says Steve, adding that the DOJ, per its request, received “tens of millions of additional dollars to go after up to 2,000 additional January 6 defendants.”

The other factor contributing to the increase in arrests, Steve explains, is the reality that “the statute of limitations is going to run out” on January 6, 2026.

“So they really only have a year and a half left to hit their stated goal of about 1,500 to 2,000 more arrests,” he says.

“Any thoughts about the CIA’s involvement [in January 6]?” asks Blaze Media’s editor in chief Matthew Peterson, citing Judicial Watch’s recent lawsuit demanding that the CIA disclose its involvement in January 6.

“We do know that they had boots on the ground,” says Steve, noting that CIA presence at a large gatherings, like the one on January 6, is to be expected, as the agency is “supposed to be looking at foreign terror threats.”

“What we don’t have the answers to yet” is “whether the CIA's bomb-sniffing dog activities had anything to do with Kamala Harris being at the DNC, or were they using their dogs later at the Capitol after they were cleared?” he explains, adding that as of now, congressional investigators “do not have a clear timeline" for “exactly when the CIA was there, why they were there, and what their actual function and orders were.”

For an update on the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Ashli Babbitt as well as the Pakistani national who was arrested for allegedly plotting the assassination of Donald Trump on July 12 – the day before Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania – watch the clip above.

