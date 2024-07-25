Democrats’ CRINGE 'brat' pitch to Gen Z voters for Harris 2024

As the 2024 election looms closer and the president is nowhere to be found, Democrats are pulling out all the stops to get Gen Z voters on board with Vice President Kamala Harris.

And how do you get Gen Z voters on board? Unfortunately, you create memes.

The latest meme circulating online is called “Kamala is a brat,” and it’s clearly been created in an attempt to appeal to the youth vote.

“What does that mean?” Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” asks, adding, “I don’t know. We had to look it up.”

In Gen Z slang, a brat is defined as “an icon, an embrace of authenticity and confidence in oneself.” The term was inspired by Charli XCX’s album “Brat,” which led to a TikTok trend of having a “brat summer.”

Charli XCX then announced it to the world in a post on X, writing, “kamala IS brat.”

CNN even took time out of its news cycle to praise what Savage calls “Kamala’s newfound bratiness.”

“You’re just that girl who is a little messy, and likes to party, and maybe says dumb things sometimes,” one CNN host reads from Charli XCX, attempting to understand it.

The Harris campaign apparently embraced the idea, changing the banner image on Kamala’s HQ X page to a copy of the “Brat” album that instead says “kamala hq.”

“Is this going to work?” Savage asks documentarian and star of the film “Uncle Tom” Chad Jackson.

“Strangely enough, it might, actually,” Jackson says. “Unfortunately, this is where we are in American politics, and this kind of push to enfranchise just everybody.”

“We’ve seen this kind of thing happen before, time and again, especially as it relates to Democrats and the left. What they do is they try to appeal and emotionalize two groups in particular: young folks and black folks. To the extent that you can emotionalize those two subsets, you will then have those who feel very passionate about this candidate,” he adds.