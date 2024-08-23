Kamala STEALS policy ideas from Joseph Stalin while fearmongering Project 2025

Project 2025 is a set of policy proposals written up by conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation — and the proposals do not reflect Donald Trump's official plans for 2025.

However, that hasn’t stopped the Democrats from latching onto the proposal as a bottomless cup of fear to serve their voters.

“At the DNC, Democrats have taken the opportunity to lie about the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, characterizing the blueprint as an authoritarian blueprint for a dystopian future,” Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” comments.

Ryan Walker, executive vice president for Heritage Action for America, believes the Democrats are ironically projecting the failure of their own lack of decent policy proposals onto Project 2025.

“This is an attempt by the DNC and Kamala Harris to create a boogeyman, to use fear and that concept to convince the American people that this agenda, which they’re obviously lying about, will somehow negatively impact their lives,” Walker explains.

“But this is all because Biden, and now Harris, have no record that they can stand on and present to the American people that’s widely accepted or agreed to. They have no policies. They cannot say, 'Let’s continue the things that we have been doing for the past four years, it will only get better,' so they’ve created a boogeyman to instill fear in the American people,” he continues.

The Democrats' lack of policy ideas is so blatant that Kamala is borrowing policy proposals from Trump instead.

“Kamala Harris has taken the tact of stealing ideas from Donald Trump and JD Vance, and the no tax on tips and an increase in the child tax credit — and unfortunately she’s stolen the idea of capping food prices from Joseph Stalin,” Walker says.

