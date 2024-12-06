Whistleblower explains why Kash Patel is THE guy to fix the FBI

One of Donald Trump’s most exciting picks for his incoming administration is Kash Patel, who will lead the FBI.

And FBI whistleblower Steve Friend is thrilled by the pick.

“I’ve been on record for a long time now believing that the FBI has to be shattered into a thousand pieces and scattered to the wind,” Friend tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“If there is one person, though, who can possibly make the demo into a reno, it is Kash Patel,” he continues.

“He brings a great perspective being someone who is not just a prosecutor who actually helped prosecute the war on terrorism over at JSOC and saw intelligence and rooted out the corruption when he was part of the Russiagate expose that went on, but he’s also a public defender, which is very unique because historically, the FBI director is a federal prosecutor,” he explains.

Because of his unique skill set, Friend believes that “he has a healthy respect for the amount of power that is at the fingertips of the FBI.”

“The fact that they’re able to take people’s freedom away, if they indeed make the process the punishment, that they’re able to do that,” he continues, adding, “So I’m really enthused by that.”

Friend has been in “back channel conversations with him” and knows that Patel is “willing to take up things like ‘let’s get rid of the intelligence apparatus that exists for the FBI.’”

“There’s no reason they need to be spying on the American people. They’re a police force, they shouldn’t be a secret police force,” Friend says, noting that Patel “needs to get rid of the quota system.”

“The fact that the FBI is rewarding and incentivizing agents, senior executives, to push on their underlings to go and arrest the right number of people or open the right number of cases so that they can get five-figure bonuses,” he comments, disturbed. “And let’s revamp the way we’re doing our hiring practices so that we’re merit-based.”

“And I just have to point to the last three position holders over at the FBI directorship,” he continues, noting James Comey, Andrew McCabe, and Christopher Wray, who were all working against Trump and the American people for the last few years.

“It’s hardly a nonpartisan position at this point, and the fact that Kash Patel is wearing his politics on his sleeve, I think is actually just refreshing. Because it’s transparent,” he adds.

