Biological man STORMS women's locker room; threatens woman

A St. Louis branch of Life Time Fitness has come under fire after it allegedly adopted a policy that allowed transgender women into the female locker rooms.

The policy ended up empowering a 52-year-old transgender woman, who entered the women’s locker room and proceeded to waltz around in a bikini.

“I look over and I see, you know what I believe to be a man walking in a bikini. He had the full genitalia, the male genitalia,” Cindy Zykan told Jason Whitlock in a recent interview on “Fearless.”

Zykan had received social media threats from the man, who goes by Eris Montano, after she complained. Montano also attempted to visit Zykan’s home in order to intimidate her and her husband, which forced her to file a restraining order.

“This man, who was married for twenty-three years, had a child with his wife of twenty-three years, his wife worked at Life Time Fitness, the man was a member of Life Time Fitness, previously under his male identity,” Jason Whitlock tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“He’s been recently divorced and has decided he’s a woman,” he adds.

Zykan’s complaint resulted in about a week of the man, who is homeless, camping out at the gym in his car — where protests then ensued.

“We’ve seen similar weird things happen at Planet Fitness and other places that are allowing these mentally disturbed people to do this,” Peterson comments, before asking Whitlock how Life Time Fitness responded.

“I think the actual people that work at Life Time Fitness, most of them were sympathetic to their membership, who thought this was outrageous. This guy is showering and grooming with women and children in that locker room,” Whitlock says.

While Life Time Fitness was simply pandering to the transgender agenda that’s been shoved down the country’s throat, it ended up kicking the man out of the club via police force after his threatening social media posts.

While it took a little longer than it should, Whitlock believes that was the right course of action. Though he thinks as a society, we should take it one step further.

“We need to start treating these people that have these gender identity issues like they have some mental concerns that need to be treated,” Whitlock concludes.

Want more from 'Blaze News Tonight'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.