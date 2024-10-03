‘Trouble ahead’ for Americans: Port strike leaves BILLIONS of trade in limbo

Port workers along the East Coast have officially gone on strike — and the effects could be devastating to Americans who are already struggling in the Biden economy.

And those port workers aren’t shy about their intentions.

“I will cripple you,” Harold Daggett, the president and chief negotiator for the International Longshoremen’s Association, warned Americans.

Daggett also detailed how he sees the strike playing out.

“First week, it will be all over the news — boom, boom, boom. Second week, guys who sell cars can’t sell cars because the cars ain’t coming in off the ships. They get laid off. Third week, malls start closing down. They can’t get the goods from China. They can’t sell clothes. They can’t do this.”





“Everything in the United States comes on a ship. They go out of business. Construction workers get laid off because the materials aren’t coming . The steel is not coming in. The lumber is not coming in. They lose their jobs. Everybody is hating the longshoremen now because now they realize how important our jobs are now.”

National Right to Work Committee President Mark Mix is extremely concerned as to what this means for the average American.

“Shelves may be empty here in a week or two, and so it’s going to have a real impact on the economy, and unfortunately, individual people across the country,” Mix tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

Mix explains that he believes the supply chain will be affected all the way into 2025 and could impact Christmas shopping as well — and Americans need to start preparing now.

“Get your toilet paper, and get your baby formula, and get your bananas, and your meat for the first week because produce and fruit will be the first thing that suffers. And then we’ll have the clothing and the textiles and the other imports. The construction industry, looking for metal and lumber and those types of things, if it goes on three or four weeks,” Mix says.

“From a regular consumer standpoint, there could be trouble ahead when it comes to those basic things that we take for granted,” he adds.

