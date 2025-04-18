RFK Jr.'s new autism investigation causes a media meltdown

RFK Jr. has announced his desire to get to the root cause of the autism epidemic — and strangely enough, Americans left of center are up in arms, as they appear not to want the truth.

The health and human services secretary created a firestorm when he claimed that people with autism won’t be able to pay taxes or hold down a job, as well as calling it a “preventable disease” caused by a mysterious environmental toxin.

Of course, while there are many children with autism who grow up to be productive members of society, RFK Jr. was speaking about those whose lives are completely upended by their diagnosis.

“I think half of everyone I know is on the spectrum,” Blaze Media senior politics editor Christopher Bedford tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson on “Blaze News Tonight.” “They’re intelligent and interesting and bring a lot of different skills to this, but that’s not the only kind of autism.”

“There are other people who I know who have to take their kids out of different schools they are in to try and find them the resources they need. Levels of autism so bad that children are non-verbal, that they don’t walk correctly, that they will never communicate correctly, that they will have extreme difficulty ever holding down any kind of a job,” he continues.

Meanwhile, the mainstream media are blaming RFK for trying to cure autism, as they believe it’s just something that makes those afflicted unique.

“That’s insane,” Bedford says. “Our environment over the last 50 years and 20 years in particular have made the rates of autism absolutely skyrocket in this country.”

“If you care about this, and you care about your kids, you’d want to investigate,” he adds.

