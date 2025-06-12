RFK Jr.'s revenge: CDC vaccine board FIRED after years of COVID lies

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. just pulled one of his boldest moves yet under the Trump administration and fired the CDC’s vaccine advisory board after removing COVID shots from children's and pregnant women’s vaccine schedules.

“This is the first true consequence that I think we have seen,” BlazeTV host Steve Deace says on “Blaze News I The Mandate,” noting that “almost every major health care policy position” in Trump’s administration has gone to “some form of COVID scamdemic skeptic.”

“The nomination of RFK Jr. as secretary of HHS, guys, might be the closest we’re ever going to get in America to a tribunal on what happened during that period of time. And now, this is the closest thing to real consequences — people losing their jobs — that we have seen,” he continues.

The CDC vaccine advisory board in question has existed for decades and, according to Deace, has “never once found that a single vaccine was unsafe.”

“Now, just to put this in some context ... Moderna, as a company, for over a decade tried to bring a singular product to market but was never able to do it one time, until the COVID vaccine,” he explains.

“So somehow, somehow they were unable to harness this mRNA technology for over a decade to successfully bring one, not even a single product to market one time, and yet, under the gun, the pressure of a once-in-a-century pandemic, they pulled it off,” he continues.

“We’re talking about a panel that at least 25 years did not find one single shot unsafe, including the COVID vaccines. So that just kind of gives you an idea of who this panel is,” he adds.

