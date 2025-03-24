Satanic Grotto poised to hold ‘Black Mass’ and dedicate Kansas legislature to Satan

“The slow seeping of secularism into our government in the name of tolerance” is a cancer in this country, says Blaze News senior politics editor and Washington correspondent Christopher Bedford.

Like actual cancer that attacks healthy cells, secularism “is waging open warfare on the religion that underpins our entire civilization,” which is Christianity.

If it wins, the future of America looks dark.

Someone who’s been exploring this issue in depth is John Daniel Davidson, senior editor of the Federalist.

Davidson recently joined Bedford on “Blaze News Tonight” to share his thoughts on the sickness that’s threatening to destroy the fabric of America.

“The future of a post-Christian America is not going to be this liberal utopia where we all kind of live and let live and we have like a libertarian kumbaya,” says Davidson. “In the absence of the Christian religion being sort of the basis of our society, the basis of our civic culture and our government and our public morality, something else is going to replace that, some other religion, and what I argue is that it'll be a resurgence of paganism.”

There’s already ample evidence that Davidson’s theory is right. Satanic groups are cropping up all over the country.

Bedford points to a Kansas-based group called the Satanic Grotto that is planning to hold a “Black Mass” on March 28 at the Kansas Capitol in Topeka in the name of the First Amendment. According to the event’s Facebook page, the gathering aims to “dedicate the grounds and our legislature to the glory of Satan.” The event apparently will include a Bible-burning and a cross-burning, as well as a mockery of the Catholic Eucharist.



“I think a proper understanding of what America is and where we come from would have to recognize that freedom of religion, like freedom of speech, has its limits, and the founders who instituted freedom of religion never imagined that it would be used as a pretext to attack what they would have called true religion or legitimate religion,” says Davidson.

All of the things that we associate with the American way of life — freedom of speech, freedom of religion, tolerance, consent of the governed, the rule of law, individual rights, the equality of people before the law — “come from Christianity.”

“If you get rid of Christianity, all those things are going to go too,” says Davidson. “It's not going to be the kind of country that you want to live in whether or not you're a Christian.”

Bedford agrees and wonders if this Satanic Grotto as well as the various “after-school Satan clubs” popping up in public education across the country are mostly composed of “useful idiots” pushing a radical leftist agenda or if they really are seeking to destroy Christianity.

Many satanic groups claim that Satan is just a symbol for their social justice causes and not an actual deity they worship.

Davidson, however, says that’s not always the case.

“I think a lot of them are useful idiots, as is often the case, but the ones who are driving it — the radicals, the ideologues, the people who are out here on the front lines trying to stage a Black Mass here in Kansas … they are attacking Christianity, and they're not attacking Christianity because they're radical atheists and secularists. They are people who increasingly do believe in the spiritual world; they do believe in an enchanted cosmos.”

These individuals, he says, “just hate Christianity, and that's why they attack it relentlessly.”

