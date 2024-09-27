Springfield residents: The Haitian invasion WRECKED our town

The left and state-run media are doing everything they can to hide what is currently happening in Springfield, Ohio — which is clearly due to the Haitian immigrants that the Biden-Harris administration has put there.

Every story coming out of the overwhelmed town is labeled as misinformation due to “racism,” but Blaze Media correspondent Julio Rosas has seen the truth with his own eyes.

Because unlike the mainstream media, Rosas went directly to the source.

While in Springfield, he’s noticed that the public road safety issue is a huge one, as well as the lack of transparency among government officials.

“While we were talking to the police chief, he said that well, supposedly in the Springfield area where there had been a report, unconfirmed, of a shooter at or near a school,” Rosas begins telling Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“Problem is, he didn’t know about it because Springfield told him through the radio, it’s because he heard it from another chief from a different locality,” he continues. “So I asked him why would Springfield do that? Why would they want to be less transparent? And it’s just because, he said, that they’ve received so much criticism, there’s been so much heat on the city.”

Most importantly, the residents of the city are begging to be listened to but are being ignored.

“They’ve said that the city isn’t listening to us, or they’re listening to us and then they just ignore our concerns. And we’ve seen that Springfield is not really being transparent with how they are trying to accommodate the Haitians and what that means for the services that are offered to its citizens,” Rosas explains.

Peterson notes that the one thing public officials haven’t been able to cover up are the car crashes.

“The accident of the bus that everyone knows about and was widely reported,” Peterson says, referencing the crash that took an 11-year-old boy's life. The crash was caused by a Haitian immigrant who did not have a driver's license.

“When they’re crashing into school buses and other vehicles and other property and people are getting injured, people are getting killed as a result of that, that’s obviously going to raise the stakes,” Rosas says.

