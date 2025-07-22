Democrats eat their own after Hunter Biden lashes out at party

Democrats are once again publicly relitigating how they lost the 2024 election and how the party treated former President Joe Biden, thanks to his son Hunter ripping into party leaders and officials.

Hunter Biden was recently interviewed by "Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan," a popular YouTube channel. Biden went on a lengthy, expletive-ridden rant against people like David Axelrod, George Clooney, Anita Dunn, and former Obama staffers who went on to create the "Pod Save America" media brand.

'I know you're angry personally, but you're not the f**king victim here.'

"F**k him and everybody around him. I don't have to be f**king nice. George Clooney is not a f**king actor. ... He's a brand. ... Why do I have to listen to you?" Biden said about Clooney, who called for Biden to leave the race in a New York Times op-ed in July 2024.

"James Carville hasn't won a race in 40 f**king years, and David Axelrod ... had one success in his political life and that was Barack Obama and that was because of Barack Obama, not because of David f**king Axelrod," Biden continued. "The 'Pod Save America' guys, who were junior f**king speech writers on Barack Obama's Senate staff, who have been dining out on the relationship with him for years making millions."

Biden maintains his father should not have dropped out of the race because he "got 81 million votes. ... The intelligentsia of the Democratic Party, with 20/20 hindsight, believes Joe Biden should consider not running again because of their perception he was too old."

Tommy Vietor, who is part of the "Pod Save America" brand, went on X and gave his initial reaction to Biden's statements.

"It's good to see that Hunter has taken some time to process the election, look inward, and hold himself accountable for how his family's insular, dare I say arrogant at times, approach to politics led to this catastrophic outcome we're all now living with," he said.

The "Pod Save America" team continued their response during an episode of their show: "I know you're angry personally, but you're not the f**king victim here."

Chris Jackson, a Democrat social media influencer and staunch Biden defender, fired back at "Pod Save America" by saying most Americans agree with Biden's assessment of how the party treated his father.

"Instead of backing and using your platform to relentlessly promote Biden’s historic record, you trashed him and Kamala from day one. Nothing was ever good enough — because you never liked Biden. It killed you that he won without your blessing," Jackson said. "You built the circular firing squad. If we’d been united, we’d have won. But you needed to feel important because you once fetched coffee for Obama."

During the same interview with "Channel 5," Biden floated a scenario where he would be president to secure the release of criminal illegal immigrants sent to El Salvador.

