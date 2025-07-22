Why 'conspiracy theory' is a CIA-created weapon for control

Conspiracies are real and occur every single day — but their existence has elite political circles and the media that runs cover for them throwing the term "conspiracy theorist" at anyone who tries to expose them.

“This is something that the CIA tried to popularize as a term of ridicule,” journalist Alex Newman tells Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck. “I encourage people to open up their dictionaries. The word ‘conspiracy’ just means two or more people working in secret on some immoral, illegal, or nefarious objective.”

“So there are conspiracies all over the place. Nobody would be surprised to know that two businessmen conspired to fix prices. Nobody would be surprised to know that two politicians conspired to get something through the legislature,” he continues.

“But we’re trained almost like Pavlov’s dogs. We’re conditioned to recoil in horror when somebody says the term conspiracy. Well, we shouldn’t. The Department of Justice charges people with conspiracy virtually every day of the week in this country,” he adds.

And we’re trained like Pavlov’s dogs our entire lives.

“Multiple generations of children have now been conditioned in the schools to respond this way. It’s not that they’re thinking about the evidence or what you’ve stated. They’re just conditioned to respond very emotionally to these trigger words,” Newman explains, noting that the trigger words can be words like “racist” or “conspiracy theorist.”

“Like Pavlov’s dogs were drooling,” he adds, “Well, there’s a racist or a conspiracy theorist without actually thinking about it.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.