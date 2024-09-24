‘Don’t take the Swift pill’: Why Trump’s anti-Taylor Swift message was ‘powerful’

Contrary to popular belief, not all women like Taylor Swift.

And James Poulos, BlazeTV host of “Zero Hour,” believes that when Donald Trump posted to Truth Social, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” he was simply doing what he does best.

He was speaking his mind — but he was actually speaking the mind of the people.

“You’ve got Donald Trump dropping one of those immortal pieces of social media that he does so well. Love him or hate him, ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT’ in all caps, I mean that is as far from a debate as you can get, but it’s powerful,” Poulos tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“Why is it powerful? Because no one else of similar stature is out there’s saying it’s OK not to like Taylor Swift. You don’t have to take the Swift pill,” Poulos adds, noting that Swift’s presence in the world is much like that of Beyonce's — except bigger.

“There’s some incredible stuff coming out recently about Irving Azoff, the sort of super agent, and this kind of world that he’s constructed with Live Nation and these other mega corporations. Taylor Swift is a part of that beast,” he explains.

And he’s right. Swift’s high-profile relationship with Travis Kelce and endorsement of Kamala Harris for president has her taking on what Poulos calls “superhuman proportions.”

While Savage understands, she’s not giving up on Swift.

“I still love her,” she laughs.

Want more from 'Blaze News Tonight'?

To enjoy more provocative opinions, expert analysis, and breaking stories you won’t see anywhere else, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.