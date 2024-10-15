NFL players and wives go FULL MAGA — voice support for Trump and RIP Kamala

The NFL might largely be “woke” — but that hasn't stopped several of its players' wives from coming out in support of Donald Trump on social media.

The latest show of support for Trump is from the wives of two Miami Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and running back Raheem Mostert, who were motivated to make their opinions public after the hurricane response.

Tagovailoa’s wife, Annah, reposted a video from conservative influencer Benny Johnson that showed footage of the former president hosting 275 Florida Power and Light linemen at his resort in Miami. The former president did not charge the linemen and made sure they remained safe during the hurricane while it made landfall.

Mostert’s wife, Devon, blasted Kamala Harris for going after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) following the devastation of Hurricane Helene and called the vice president “textbook trash.”

“These husbands, these huge stars, Tagovailoa has an insane contract, tens of millions of dollars, right, and they’re not saying, ‘Honey, let’s not be political here, I’m the star quarterback.’ They’re just letting it fly,” Blaze News writer Andrew Chapados tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“That’s completely different than what I think we’ve seen from athletes in years past,” he adds.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs also has a wife who has been open in her support for Trump.

“And then he’s throwing to a guy, Travis Kelce, who’s got a sponsorship with Pfizer and Bud Light,” Chapados says. “And Taylor Swift is dating him allegedly, and you know her political leanings going back to 2017 have been Democrats.”

Chapados notes that he says “allegedly” because he doesn’t believe the relationship is real.

“I’m a resident Swifty,” Savage comments, adding, “I’m totally with you.”

