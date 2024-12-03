Some states STILL COUNT late mail-in ballots after Election Day

The Pennsylvania Senate race was finally called when Democrat Bob Casey conceded that the Democrats were attempting to count ballots that had no date or the wrong date. Luckily, the Supreme Court sided with the RNC.

But how do we prevent voting in a federal election from getting to this point in the future?

“What we need is a voter’s election integrity bill of rights, because these crazy laws are really infringing on the voting rights of people who go to the polls, do it right,” Cleta Mitchell, senior legal fellow for the Conservative Partnership Institute, tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“There are a number of principles that we’re sort of coalescing around that need to be both in federal law and in state law,” she continues. “Only citizens vote, voter ID for every kind of voting, make sure that all ballots are received by the time the polls close on Election Day, make sure that there’s transparency and accountability.”

“This situation needs to be corrected. It’s way past time to do that,” she adds.

Illinois is one state that has pushed the boundaries regarding election integrity, allowing mail-in ballots to be counted up to fourteen days after the election.

“Do you think that this is something where the Supreme Court, or the courts, might not ultimately decide in the right direction? It just seems so egregious, but people now, they’re kind of used to it, in our corrupt system, allowing these mail-ins to come in after the fact,” Peterson comments.

“Judicial Watch has filed suit in both Illinois and also Mississippi, and the Fifth Circuit ruled that receiving ballots after the time the polls close on Election Day violates the federal statute,” Mitchell responds.

“I think that one of the things that we need to do is say that there’s a beginning and an end when we as a country vote, pretty much at the same time,” she continues. “We might have to make some accommodations for people to vote in person early if they’re going to be out of state.”

“I think we need to get rid of this universal vote by mail, this universal sending of ballots to people whether they requested them or not,” she adds.

