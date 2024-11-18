‘Hard times create strong men’: Gavin McInnes on why woke tyrants made the right stronger

Donald Trump’s victory made one thing crystal clear: Generation X is sick and tired of the left, and Gavin McInnes of “Get Off My Lawn” has some suspicions as to why that is.

“We had ‘Caddy Shack’ and we had ‘Blazing Saddles,’ so we remember when things were fun and funny. I think, unfortunately, Millennials didn’t experience that kind of no-holds-barred language,” McInnes tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“We played their game of being politically correct and watching what we say, and it was really un-fun, and it sucked. And now we have Trump’s DA or Trump’s lawyer saying, ‘Hey Tish, we’re going to put your fat a** in jail,’” he says, adding, “It makes me feel at home. I’m no longer homesick for the glory days of comedy.”

And the past four years of being shackled by made-up woke rules have only led more Americans to feel the same way.

“I think that having four years of Biden was the best thing that could possibly happen to us as MAGA extremists, because it did two things. It showed America what life is going to be like under this bureaucracy, this Marxist war on meritocracy. So they saw how bad things can get when the Kamala camp is in charge,” McInnes explains.

“And it gave Trump a chance to sort of regroup and realize that hiring neocons like John Bolton, hiring trans lovers like General Milley, hiring his son-in-law and his daughter, he was screwing up. It was a real learning curve those first four years,” he continues, noting that this is why the break was so good for him.

Not only has the Biden-Harris administration gotten weaker as Trump has grown stronger, but the mainstream media has started to fall apart as alternative media has become the source many Americans trust instead for their information.

“I think you’re going to see the Blaze, Daily Wire, even weird outcasts like Censored.TV become numbers-wise the mainstream. I mean, we see that with Joe Rogan and his podcast. He’s supposed to be the outcast and he’s getting millions, tens of millions more eyeballs than MSM,” McInnes says.

“Hard times create strong men,” he says, adding, “They’ve hammered us so hard, that we’re just stronger and better.”

