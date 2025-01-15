Breaking the ‘spell of woke possession’: Why America is choosing tradition

The woke agenda is finally starting to fail in Washington, D.C., and Noelle Mering, author and fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center knows why.

“I think that we’re experiencing a real transition now with the woke movement. Not in defeat, we need to be cautious but also optimistic. But there’s a lot of people who have broken through the spell of the woke possession,” Mering tells Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight.”

“I think what’s happening is it’s an inversion of reality. It’s been telling us for years everything that’s good for us is actually really bad for us. You know, like your faith is bad for you, your family is bad for you, marriage is bad for you,” she continues.

What this has created is a lot of “transgressive behavior,” which Mering says “always fails because it gets really boring.”

“What’s transgressive today is going to be boring tomorrow. And you can’t keep pushing the envelope further and further, trying to make a king of your own pleasure,” she explains. “It’s a bit like coming out of a narcissistic personality spell where you’ve been distrustful of your own ability to perceive what’s true.”

“You’ve been manipulated, and once you realize it, you really can’t unsee it any longer,” she continues. “So I think that’s a good source of optimism for us now.”

“I mean, it’s almost as if you’re saying people are awakening, right? I mean this is happening, is that right?” Peterson asks.

“Far more awake than we were a few years ago. I see a real, major sea change of the last couple years, and certainly with the election that is an incredible victory,” she answers, adding, “But, you know, the movement does not take its ball and go home. Real ideologues are power-hungry, and they just reinvent themselves.”

