‘Countdown to the Next Aviation Disaster’ – Blaze Originals documentary available NOW

When most people go to the airport, they are preoccupied with thoughts of checking luggage, obtaining boarding passes, getting to the correct gate, and determining whether or not their carry-on will fit in the overhead compartment. They aren’t thinking about what’s going on behind the scenes in air traffic control.

Until recently, passengers have never had to think about the strangers up in the towers tasked with ensuring that planes don’t crash into each other on the ground or in the air. They’ve always trusted that these individuals are highly qualified and capable of ensuring their safety.

Unfortunately, those days of blindly trusting that air traffic controllers have a tight grip on the reins are long gone. BlazeTV’s Stu Burguiere lays it all out in the latest Blaze Originals documentary.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“Over the past year, the number of close calls between commercial airliners has surged to nearly three per week,” says Burguiere.

What changed?

Stu traveled to Chicago, South Florida, Denver, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., and met with experts in the field as well as government officials to seek answers to that question.

The results of his investigation are both harrowing and complicated.

From severe understaffing and absurd DEI hiring policies to outdated technology and a seemingly untouchable Federal Aviation Administration, the people managing 45,000 flights, three million travelers, and 29 million square miles of airspace every single day are not in a position to continue keeping our skies safe.

We can’t help but wonder: It’s been 15 years since the last fatal commercial airline crash, but is the golden era of flying coming to an end?

Join Stu as he digs into the air infrastructure scandal few others are willing to give attention to.

.