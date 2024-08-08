‘The Coverup’ episode 2 available NOW

In the first episode of Blaze Media’s docuseries “The Coverup,” Matt Kibbe sought answers to the question Americans are still asking years after the fact: What really happened during the COVID-19 pandemic?

More specifically: Where did the virus come from? Why was everyone — from average citizens to the most distinguished doctors and scientists — silenced and censored when they questioned the narrative? What are they hiding?

Now in the wake of the pandemic, the same cabal that locked us down and masked us up is trying to avoid answering those questions so they can dodge the consequences.

But we won’t stand for that.

In episode 1 , now available on YouTube, Kibbe met with Stanford professor of medicine Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, one of the most oppressed voices of the pandemic, to get his insider’s perspective. Dr. Bhattacharya’s professional opinions and even his documented research were entirely disregarded and discredited by Anthony Fauci and his accomplices during the height of COVID.

In episode 2 , only available on BlazeTV+ , Kibbe explores how deep the roots of the pandemic industrial complex go. He asks the question: Who is protecting Anthony Fauci, the man who has still not suffered any consequences for the widespread havoc he wreaked on the lives of Americans?

- YouTube www.youtube.com

In pursuit of the truth, Kibbe partners with the one man in the U.S. Senate who remains relentless in unearthing the answers the American people deserve — Sen. Rand Paul, who is unapologetically cracking down on Fauci during contentious hearings and making every effort to expose obstructive agencies like the NIH and the DOD as well as the insanity behind gain-of-function research.

The best way to fight back against the tyranny that led to COVID-19 pandemic is to arm yourself with the facts. And we have the facts.

To watch the latest installment of “The Coverup,” go to FauciCoverup.com. Use the code FAUCI LIED to get $30 off your first year of BlazeTV+.