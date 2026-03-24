BlazeTV COVID docuseries ‘The Coverup’ ends with a bang: The lab-leak evidence they tried to bury forever

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is quickly fading into a distant memory for many Americans, BlazeTV host Matt Kibbe refuses to let the unanswered questions from that corrupt era fade into obscurity. His docuseries “The Coverup” is both a deep dive into COVID fraud and lies and a demand for accountability.

In episodes 1-5, Kibbe teamed up with a number of experts and whistleblowers — Stanford professor of medicine and current NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.), former coronavirus task force adviser Scott Atlas, molecular biologist Dr. Richard Ebright, and Twitter Files journalist Matt Taibbi. Together, they exposed the gamut of COVID-era scandals, including widespread censorship, risky gain-of-function research, suspicious behind-the-scenes White House dynamics, Anthony Fauci’s smoking-gun history of funding dangerous virus experiments, and the network of health bureaucracies that together formed a pandemic industrial complex.

The series now arrives at its sixth and final installment: “The Separation of Science from State.”

It stares at one of the most consequential unanswered questions of our time: What is the true origin of the virus — and why has it been so difficult to nail down the answer?

In this episode, Kibbe partners with science writer and former House of Lords member Matt Ridley. A longtime advocate for scientific innovation and institutional trust, Ridley initially dismissed the lab-leak theory, but after weighing the mounting evidence — from genetic anomalies in the virus to inconsistencies in early reporting — he arrived at a conclusion that shocked him: “This isn't a conspiracy theory. This is a conspiracy.”

Episode 6 explores how the “natural origin” narrative became gospel — and why it was so aggressively protected.

The evidence paints a far more complex picture. From genetic anomalies and a bat virus with a suspicious name change to sick mine workers whose samples ended up in a Wuhan lab and the flow of U.S. dollars into risky gain-of-function research, the narrative the world was told to accept and never question starts to unravel in surprising ways.

Together, Kibbe and Ridley pull back the curtain on how one story took over, how inconvenient questions were silenced, and how everyday researchers refused to let the truth stay buried.