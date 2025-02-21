Now playing: 'Flying Female: DEI in the Sky'

© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
You can’t make this up …
Getting on a plane has been very stressful lately. That’s why Blaze Media partnered with comedian Victor Dweck to bring you a timely look at a group of Americans getting on a plane with a DEI-inspired flight crew.
Take a watch, then share with your friends. You may even see some of your favorite BlazeTV personalities make cameos.
Sometimes, comedy can hit too close to home. Take a look at this TikTok video from the operator of the Delta plane that recently crashed in Toronto. Apparently, an “unmanned” flight crew is a feature, not a bug.
