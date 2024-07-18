Why longtime Trump critic Steve Deace just put a Trump sign in his front yard – 'The shooting crystallized something for me.'

Steve Deace has been “one of the most vocal critics of Donald Trump on BlazeTV.”

In 2016, he voted for Ted Cruz, and in this year’s primary, he voted for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

However, following the near-assassination of Donald Trump, Steve did something his audience would be shocked by: He “went out and put a yard Trump sign in his lawn.”

What changed?

Steve joins Jill Savage on “Blaze News Tonight” to explain his “new perspective.”

Jill begins by reading an excerpt from a tweet Deace recently posted:

The reality is for all of his flaws, and for all the things about him and his way of doing things that have both flummoxed and frustrated me, the truth is Trump has done more to fight the darkness seeping into this culture and threatening to overrun it since he came down that escalator in 2016, than The Church has done collectively thus far this century.

There's a reason the darkness is shooting at Donald Trump instead of The Church. The biggest problem America has is most of her pastors are unworthy of being shot at.



“It feels like this is a very different Deace. What’s going on right now?” Jill asks.

“The shooting crystallized something for me,” he says. “When Trump pumped the fist and said ‘fight,’ I frankly thought for the first time in a while that Donald Trump was talking to me — directly to me.”

Steve calls Trump’s call to fight as he was being escorted off stage with blood on his face “one of the most badass moments in American history” and “certainly the most iconic imagery since 9/11.”

“To see [Trump] there with that natural energy — nothing is scripted, nothing is contrived — and that defiance ... trying to resist what’s happening to this once exceptional and great country” is what convinced Steve that he “[needs] to be in this fight.”

“If they’re shooting at the guy, this is clearly where the fight is at,” he tells Jill.

“It was not George W. Bush — Mr. Born Again — who recognized Jerusalem as the rightful capital of Israel, appointed the justices that overturned Roe v. Wade ... it was Donald Trump that did those things” and “brought more stability than we’ve had in my lifetime in the Middle East.”

“In the end, I want to be where the fight is.”