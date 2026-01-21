EXPOSED: First Muslim Texas lawmakers push Islamic values

Democrats Salman Bhojani and Dr. Suleman Lalani are the first-ever Muslims to be elected to the Texas legislature — and BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is sounding the alarm that their presence is more insidious than Texans might think.

“They were both born in Pakistan. They were both, by the way, sworn in as Texas House representatives with the Quran, which, in my opinion, shouldn’t be allowed. And they’re both attempting to implement Islamic laws, values, morals, principles, honor into our state,” Gonzales explains.

“They’re both running again for re-election in the Democrat primaries. … I want to show you what they just did — both did and attempted to do in the last legislative session,” she continues.

Lalani has put forward several resolutions that concern Gonzales, like HR32, recognizing “Pakistan Day” at the Capitol.

“Now, again, it’s a resolution. It’s very informal. You know, you might say, ‘Well, it doesn’t really mean much.’ Well, actually it does. Actually it does — that the Republicans in the state of Texas would go along with this. Actually it does, because this is not about freedom of religion,” Gonzales explains.

“In Pakistan, sex outside of marriage is illegal. The punishment for that particular offense ranges from up to five years in prison for minors to 100 lashes for unmarried adults to — it could be as severe as stoning to death for married adults,” she says.

“And because the majority of citizens believe in Islam and Sharia law, including law enforcement, there’s actually a lot of things that happen that are technically illegal, but they just kind of cover their eyes and let it happen,” she continues, pointing out that this covers “honor killings.”

Honor killings occur usually when a woman or girl is perceived to have brought shame on her family by her actions. A male typically carries one out by murdering the girl or woman for her actions.

“By the way, child marriage? Fine in Pakistan,” Gonzales comments, disturbed.

“Data from the National Police Bureau indicates that at least 405 women fell victim to honor crimes during the year. Domestic violence accounted for at least 1,641 cases of murder and 3,385 cases of beating,” she reads from a report. “That’s what the culture is like over in Pakistan.”

Another piece of the report Gonzales refers to covers the story of a Christian man who was badly beaten by a mob after being accused of “blasphemy” and died from his injuries shortly after.

“Can’t be Christian there. You can’t say anything. You better not say anything bad about Allah or Muhammad, else you get killed in Pakistan. And acid attacks are also a thing there, of regular occurrence,” she explains.

“By the way, journalists are mysteriously killed. If you criticize the government, if you criticize any of the leaders, you might just mysteriously end up unalived. Also, you’re not allowed to protest the government. If you’re a citizen and you protest the government, you may actually just poof, disappear,” she continues.

“Hearing what the culture in Pakistan is all about, hearing what it’s like in this Islamic state, the Islamic state of Pakistan … are any of those values that you align with?” she asks. “I’m guessing the answer is no. So why did the Texas House honor Pakistanis on Pakistan Day?”

