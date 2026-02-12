Sara Gonzales sounds alarm over ‘mysterious’ Middle Eastern land buy in rural Texas

While BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales was thrilled when it was announced that the plans to build EPIC City in Plano were shut down, she isn’t surprised that more like it are popping up in Texas.

“If you’re noticing EPIC City, expect that there are 10 more EPIC cities happening very quietly in sleepy little areas where people probably would not be paying attention. And expect it. They’re not going to stop,” Gonzales says.

“So now the rural, sleepy Kaufman County in the state of Texas has some new land development interest,” she continues, noting that it’s “where nobody would expect.”

“But curiously enough, according to the Daily Caller , in 2022 ... a company by the name of Kaufman Solar bought up a giant parcel of land, and no one batted an eyelash. No one thought anything of it until they now learned that a mysterious buyer from the Middle East is trying to buy up 2,000 plus acres right next to that solar panel farm to build a sustainable city,” Gonzales says.

In addition, at a recent county commissioner court meeting, Gonzales explains that a “lawyer came and gave notice that he was formally requesting a public hearing on approving three new water districts for this particular firm who wants to buy up this land.”

“Now it turns out a little bit later in that court hearing, the attorney confirmed that the potential developer is SEE Holding. Now this is a Dubai company. This is a UAE, like, it is a Middle Eastern company. So what do we make of this?” Gonzales asks after playing a clip of the meeting.

“What do we make of this new interested buyer who wants to buy up all of this, like, 20,000 plus people are just going to put right in here and like why?” she asks again.

“It smells weird. It’s a little fishy ... the fact that it is Dubai money ... that it is Middle Eastern money, the fact that it is SEE Holdings, it’s weird guys. It’s weird."

"So be on high alert. The trend in this state is that Islam is coming and Islam is trying to take over,” she adds.

