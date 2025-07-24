Is this Texas university SPYING on ICE?

Texas A&M is facing backlash after an internal email by Alan Sams, the university provost and executive vice president, asked recipients to contact the university police if they saw ICE on their campus.

The email's subject line was “Correcting Misinformation Regarding Immigration Enforcement Activity.”

“I’m reaching out today to address concerns related to immigration enforcement and the university that are circulating among faculty, staff, and our graduate student community. As stewards of our employee and student data, the university cannot share personal information about individual students or employees except as permitted by law, such as directory information,” Sams wrote.

“Your safety, well-being, and privacy are of the utmost importance. We take great care with personal issues or concerns raised by our faculty, staff, and students, and we investigate situations fully and confidentially,” he added.

“Oh, read between the lines there guys,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says on “Come and Take It.” “Confidentially. Wink wink, nudge nudge. We won't tell ICE. Don’t worry, your secret is safe with us.”

“And then, of course, they go on to passive-aggressively scold people who may be, I don’t know, sharing that there are people there who are illegal,” she adds.

“Please keep in mind that sharing partial or inaccurate information about individual situations can inhibit investigations and can be damaging to the individual involved. While we may not be able to comment on specific situations due to student or employee confidentiality, we will always take care to try to stem the spread of incomplete or inaccurate information, and we hope you will, too,” the email continued.

Sams went on to explain that “the university does not proactively share information with immigration authorities,” before adding, “if you are ever concerned about your safety, see something suspicious or encounter a federal law enforcement officer on campus, we ask that you immediately contact the university police department.”

“In other words,” Gonzales says, “we don’t intend to cooperate with ICE. If you’re an illegal here, your secret is safe with us until there is literally nothing else we can do about it because we really, really love illegals here at Texas A&M more than American citizens.”

