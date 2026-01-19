Doctor refuses to acknowledge basic biological reality: ‘Can men get pregnant?’

During a Senate hearing titled Protecting Women: Exposing the Dangers of Chemical Abortion Drugs, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) questioned Dr. Nisha Verma — where he attempted to “establish a biological reality.”

Verma, a medical doctor, was incapable of doing so.

“I wasn’t sure I understood your answer to Senator Moody a moment ago. Do you think that men can get pregnant?” Hawley asked Verma.

“I hesitated there because I wasn’t sure where the conversation was going or what the goal was. I mean, I do take care of patients with different identities. I take care of many women. I take care of people with different identities. And so that’s where I paused, I think,” she answered.

“Well the goal is the truth. So can men get pregnant?” Hawley pressed further.

“Again the reason I paused there is I’m not really sure what the goal of the question —” she continued, before Hawley interjected, “The goal is just to establish a biological reality.”

The pair went back and forth, with the leftist doctor claiming he was just being “polarizing.”

“I’m not trying to be polarizing. I think it is extraordinary that we are here in a hearing about science and about women, and for the record, it’s women who get pregnant, not men. We are here about the safety of women, and the science that shows that this abortion drug causes adverse health events in 11% of cases,” Hawley responded.

“There’s a difference between biological men and biological women. I just don’t know how we can take you seriously and your claims to be a person of science if you won’t level with this on this basic issue. I thought we were past all of this,” he continued.

“I think it’s extraordinary that you would sit here and advance a political agenda that has been thoroughly discredited and rejected by the American people in this forum. And I’m glad we had this exchange because it is exceptionally clarifying,” he said, adding, “It is also in many ways quite depressing.”

While BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is grateful for Hawley’s common sense, she’s also horrified that a doctor is still refusing to acknowledge such basic biological reality.

“This woman is going into medical school, and she is teaching young people that ‘I am a person of science, and I represent all of the complex realities of my patients, and I don’t want to answer your very simple question,’” Gonzales comments.

“These are the people in charge of your health care. These are the people in charge of setting policies,” she says, adding, “These people are still delusional.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.