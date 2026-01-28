‘We’re dealing with a domestic Marxist insurgency’ — why ICE protests are WORSE than Portland

Jack Posobiec is sounding the alarm that the growing unrest surrounding ICE operations is no accident, but part of a coordinated effort to intimidate, obstruct, and destabilize law enforcement.

And he believes Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) is in on it.

“These situations, obviously they’re always unfortunate, right? Obviously the chaos and the confusion and any time a human life is lost, it’s totally unfortunate. But imagine that you’re an ICE officer, and you have an entire city who is out to get you,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales tells Posobiec.

“They’ve created these chats to monitor you, to follow you, to harass you, to intimidate you, to obstruct you from doing your job. ... How can we be surprised that this happened?” she asks.

“I think it also helps to kind of zoom out and look at the context in so many of these situations,” Posobiec replies. “Tim Walz, who’s the governor of Minnesota, he could right now issue an executive order saying that he wants the state police and the local police to work with ICE, and that they would be able to go out and provide security.”

“But that’s not what he’s done. No, Tim Walz has sent out the National Guard to go give milk and cookies and doughnuts to the agitators that are out there at the Whipple Center. He’s actually taking sides against ICE,” he continues, pointing out that the tactics being used against ICE are eerily similar to the Chinese Communist Party.

“And it occurs to me that, ‘Oh, yeah. Didn’t Tim Walz go to China 30 times, including lying about being there during Tiananmen Square?’ So, you wonder why it looks like a Chinese Communist insurgency,” he says.

“That’s exactly where Tim Walz learned how to do this stuff. These guys are operational. They are trained,” he adds.

Posobiec has also learned that the protests are “more heavily organized than Portland, more heavily organized than CHAZ, than anything that we’ve seen before.”

In fact, it’s so insidious that Posobiec tells Gonzales, “We’re dealing with a domestic Marxist insurgency.”

“What do the Marxists do? What do the communists do? They use them as a martyr, these useful idiots, because they want to create the crisis because then they can use the crisis to destabilize the actual party in power or the government that’s in power, because they want to take power themselves,” he says. “This is a tried and true communist tactic.”

