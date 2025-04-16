ABC News EDITED Stephen A. Smith interview on presidential bid?

In an exclusive interview on ABC News, Stephen A. Smith discussed the possibility of running for president. However, Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” has noticed a glaring error in the interview — that is, that ABC and Disney may have edited the footage in order to favor him.

“Did you catch it? Did you catch those examples of this clip being edited?” Whitlock says. “Early on, like 30 seconds in there, there’s a little gap where I think Stephen A. and they edited the clip. And it’s Kamala Harris-type editing.”

Whitlock notes that Smith also works for ESPN, a Disney product, which is a curious connection — especially considering the interviewer didn’t ask him one hard or critical question.

“They’re paying you $20 million a year to talk about sports nonstop. Stephen A., given all that, given your job, what you’ve been doing, how hyper-focused you’ve been on sports, what makes you qualified to be the president of the United States?” Whitlock asks as if he were interviewing him.

“Why isn’t that the first question?” he asks. “Why do they go to, ‘Stephen A., what’s your reaction to what Donald Trump is doing?’”

While Smith certainly has a right to critique the president, Whitlock doesn’t believe only critiquing the president while planning to run for his position in the future is a good look.

“I mean, seriously. Stephen A. Smith works at ESPN. He’s an employee. It’s not like he’s run some major company and has a hundred people that are direct reports to him or that he oversees a bunch of people that have direct reports to him,” Whitlock says.

“He sits on TV and talks about sports. And now he’s flirting with the idea of being president of the United States,” he adds.

