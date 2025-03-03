Whitlock: Andrew Tate is playing the ‘victim card’ as the right-wing Gloria Steinem

Andrew Tate and his brother are back in the news after leaving Romania — where they are facing human trafficking charges — and arriving in Florida. The reaction among conservatives is split, with some celebrating his arrival, while others are not happy with it.

Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” and Delano Squires are among the latter.

“If young men think they’ve been sold a bad deal by feminists, they need to understand Andrew Tate is really no different than Gloria Steinem,” Squires tells Whitlock. “He’s selling a particular message.”

“Gloria Steinem in the 1960s was telling women working for your husband is a bad deal, marriage is a bad deal,” he continues. “‘Go out in the corporation, go make your own money, stand on your own two feet, you don’t need a man to fulfill your life.’”

“Andrew Tate is right there on the other side. This is the horseshoe theory in effect,” he adds. “Telling young men marriage and family is a bad deal, traditional values are a bad deal. Make your money, build your own empire. You don’t need a woman to fulfill your life.”

“He has executed this, ‘Hey, I’m a victim’ card, and conservatives have fallen for it,” Whitlock agrees. “He’s a victim of the globalists and the feminist and the DEI crowd or whatever, and he’s played that game.”

“This is where politics gets in the way of truth and righteousness, and that’s the real danger that I see here,” he continues. “We’re so caught up in politics, we’ve thrown out our values once again.”

