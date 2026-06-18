EXCLUSIVE: Austin Metcalf’s father on the verdict and why he won’t — and shouldn’t — apologize

More than a year after the murder of his son Austin, Jeff Metcalf is finally saying everything he couldn’t before — and BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock is all ears.

“I have to give God 100% credit here. I’m not that smart. I couldn’t come up with all that on my own,” Metcalf tells Whitlock on “Fearless.”

Metcalf calls the murder of his son “surreal,” explaining that then having to be “put under the gag order and then have my son dragged through the mud and memes and just the vile comments” was incredibly "taxing mentally, spiritually, physically.”

“So when the gag order was finally lifted, yeah, I mean, I did go off,” he says, admitting that it was not his “best moment.”

“But it was raw, and it was accurate, and it was truthful. I don’t apologize for anything I said. I am who I am. I own it,” he tells Whitlock, explaining that he doesn’t usually cuss as much as he did when he finally went “off.”

“Put somebody in my shoes and go, ‘Look man, if your kid was murdered violently and these people did this to you for 12, 14 months and you had to say nothing,’ I really think I was pretty light. I could have been a lot worse,” he says.

Metcalf has received death threats, emails, and text messages and had to see what Anthony supporters are saying online since his son’s murder.

“Just the vile statements from everyone, and ones who are in denial of the truth. That’s the hardest part. It’s like now that the truth has been shown, all the facts have been presented. So all your lies have been debunked, but they still refuse to accept the verdict, the truth, and they’re all hanging their hat on this appeal,” he explains.

“They’re not going to retry the case. They’re not going to reintroduce evidence. I mean it’s a process. I knew it was going to happen before it happened, and I don’t have any concern about the appeal. They don’t have any grounds,” he continues.

And while Anthony’s supporters are focused on his appeal, Metcalf believes the focus should be on the kids who had to witness his son’s murder.

“This is the thing I really want to talk about most, is look at these kids who saw this murder, who have to be traumatized for the rest of their life. Every one of them is in counseling. I guarantee every one of them will not ever forget that day and what they saw,” he adds.

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