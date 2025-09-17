Benjamin Watson and Emmanuel Acho SLANDER Charlie Kirk

Famous NFL football players Benjamin Watson and Emmanuel Acho are jumping on the anti-Charlie Kirk bandwagon — and like everyone else, they’re taking the Turning Point USA founder out of context and smearing his character while they do it.

“Since hearing of the murder of Charlie Kirk and seeing such unjustifiable graphic violence my heart has been torn and my spirit uneasy. I was neither fan nor follower of Charlie, but I was aware of his influence. While respecting his humanity and right to dialogue, my critique of his words and opinions was pointed,” Watson wrote in a post on Facebook .

“I found Charlie’s verbal attacks on black men, women, and their achievement reprehensible and utterly inexcusable. His derogatory words were a form of violence and dehumanization. He routinely amplified stereotypes and platformed prejudice, giving license to masses with similar sentiments. He did this while routinely proclaiming the name of Jesus,” he added.

While Watson went on to call Charlie’s assassination an “evil, unconscionable act,” it doesn’t change that he also became one of the many actively slandering the Turning Point founder in his passing.

And BlazeTV contributor T.J. Moe is not a fan.

“I have a lot of disdain for Ben Watson for the damage that he's done over the years, and this adds to it. You know, Ben Watson, I think, reads the Bible, at least contends to. He should know that Proverbs 6 states the things that God hates. One of them is a lying tongue, and he lied about every word of what he just said about Charlie Kirk,” Moe tells BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock on “Jason Whitlock Harmony.”

But Watson is not even close to the only former NFL player going after Kirk.

“Charlie Kirk’s death has led me to an uncomfortable conversation that I want to facilitate. To my white brothers and sisters, how would you hope your minority friends respond to the celebration of Charlie Kirk’s life when he has very publicly said things like this,” sports analyst Emmanuel Acho says before playing several out-of-context clips of Charlie speaking.

One of the clips showed Charlie saying “Cenk” to Cenk Uygur. Acho assumed Charlie was calling an Asian the “C-word.”

“He’s calling someone by their name. He’s not calling them a c***k. Acho couldn’t be bothered with doing that level of research as it relates to taking Kirk out of context at every turn and just leaning into sound bites,” Whitlock says.

“Engage with the actual argument,” he adds.

