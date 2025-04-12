Nick Fuentes goes full ‘Black Lives Matter’ on Jason Whitlock

There are a few far-right commentators orbiting the conservative space who stir controversy at every chance they get, and Nick Fuentes is one of them.

Recently, the young podcaster set his sights on Jason Whitlock of “Fearless,” seemingly blaming him — and the color of his skin — for Fuentes’ own powerlessness over how others perceive him.

“You are a token,” Fuentes began. “Hey, Jason, you’re a token. You are in conservative media as a black guy that can confer upon white people the dignity of not being called a racist for having their views. That’s why you get paid, and that’s why I don’t, because I didn’t have the privilege of being born black.”

“I was born white, so there’s a limit on what I can say. There’s a limit on what I can say without being penalized in the so-called free marketplace of ideas, and everybody knows it,” he continued. “And everybody’s sick of it, especially in the conservative space, that blacks have had it easy.”

While Fuentes went on to say that he’s sure Whitlock is “a sincere person,” he kept attempting to bash the “Fearless” host by saying he’s “playing by a different set of rules,” has “training wheels on,” and calling him “pal.”

“If you said the stuff that you said as a white person, your a** would be gone,” he added.

Whitlock found the clip of Fuentes bashing him to be rife with “jealousy.”

“There’s a couple things going on here. There’s jealousy, there’s some sort of belief that I’m immune to the consequences of my journalistic standards, of my approach to journalism,” Whitlock says, noting that Fuentes compared him to a much younger former BlazeTV host.

“I’m in my 50s, and he’s comparing me to a child who was at the beginning of his career in the media, and expects that a child, in this profession, should be treated like a decorated military veteran in this profession,” Whitlock says, adding, “That’s a level of privilege that they want that perhaps is irrational.”

“And the assertion that I’ve been given everything, oh boy, that’s quite a stretch. But he can have that narrative,” Whitlock continues. “The one thing I do want to answer to is this thought that I’m here to confer dignity on white conservatives.”

“I’m here to defend Christian values. I’m here to defend anyone that stands on Christian values, and I don’t want Christian values demonized as racist,” he adds. “I want to confer dignity to God’s truth, and I don’t want it smeared and promoted as racist or harmful for black people, and that’s what they’ve been doing.”

