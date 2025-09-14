‘The fruit of a demonic culture’: Whitlock dives deeper into the cause of Charlotte train killing

Iryna Zarutska’s suspected killer wasn’t a productive citizen who just snapped one day — the man had over a dozen prior arrests — yet somehow was still walking the streets freely.

And the crime he is suspected of committing is not an isolated incident.

“I don’t even know his name. I’m not that interested in his name. He’s unimportant individually, but what he represents is very important,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock says on “Jason Whitlock Harmony.”

While Whitlock admits it might sound crazy, his major takeaway after watching the video of Zarutska’s horrifying murder is that her killer was “demon possessed.”

“And because we have become so secular, we don’t even understand demons and the wickedness, the evilness that we’re seeing. We don’t interpret things the way that we used to interpret things previously … when our worldview was much more Christian, much more biblical, much more rooted in the spiritual nature of this world,” he explains.

“Now everything is very secular, and so we don’t think this way,” he adds.

Many Americans have responded to the tragedy by pointing to the need for mental institutions or fixing the justice system that let a violent criminal out to do what he pleased, but Whitlock notes that the solution is much deeper than that.

The entire “culture” that the alleged killer was created by is “demonic” in itself — and needs to be completely changed.

Whitlock notes that rap music has long glorified murder within the black community, saying, “It flirts with all this demonic, devil worshipping, all of this stuff.”

“And then we look out and see someone like Decarlos Brown Jr., who clearly to me, if he were trying to rob this woman, and kill her, I think we’d all sit back and say, ‘Oh man, this is a terrible tragedy, lock this dude up for life, give him the death penalty’ … but just killing a young woman that got on a train and sat in front of you, and then saying something about ‘I got that white girl,’ this is demonic,” Whitlock says.

“And it’s the fruit of a demonic culture,” he adds.

