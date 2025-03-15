Ryan Clark blames RACISM for Shedeur Sanders falling in NFL draft

Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders continues to fall in first-round projections for the 2025 NFL Draft — and some people, like Ryan Clark, are claiming that it’s due to racism.

“We all know that they plant these certain reports or they say these certain things, and you do hear the word ‘arrogant.’ Why is he arrogant? Because he won’t walk into the meeting and bend the knee? Or he won’t sit in the meeting and question himself or his abilities or his knowledge and experience in the game?” Clark ranted on ESPN’s “First Take.”

“I’ve had conversations with Shedeur Sanders,” he continued. “And he can do all that. We all know that it’s not just about him being Deion Sanders' son. It’s about the bravado he carries. It’s about the fact that he looks a certain way. It is about the fact that the color of his skin sometimes, at that position, can be questioned.”

“And I believe Shedeur Sanders is going to have to deal with that until he gets on the field,” he added.

Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” is not surprised.

“He has a skin color that can be questioned at that position, according to Ryan Clark,” Whitlock says. “I mean, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts just played in the Super Bowl. Jalen Hurts just won a Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes has won three. I believe Lamar Jackson’s won two or three MVP trophies.”

“What are we talking about, Ryan?” he asks. “These guys, they go a few seconds, a few weeks, ‘Oh I don’t have any traction, let me play the race card.’”

“‘I just got off the phone and Deion’s frustrated Shedeur is not going to go in the first two or three picks of the draft. It must be racism.’ ‘Oh, there’s questions about Shedeur’s arrogance, oh, that must be racism,’” Whitlock mocks.

“People had all kinds of questions about Johnny Manziel’s attitude and arrogance and whether or not he was self-aware enough. Those questions are all perfectly fine. He’s Johnny Manziel. He’s white,” he adds.

