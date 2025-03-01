'Degeneracy of the highest order’: Why Andrew Tate's arrival in the US is NOT welcomed

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, have arrived in the U.S. after Romanian prosecutors allowed the pair to leave the country, three years after their arrest on allegations of rape, trafficking minors, and money laundering.

The brothers flew into Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Thursday night. Aftering arriving in the U.S., Andrew told reporters that he and his brother were simply “misunderstood” and claimed not to have done anything wrong.

“I think it’s extremely important that we stop allowing media spin, wrap up smears, lies, or carefully constructed narratives from George Soros-funded operations trying to destroy the reputations of good people who have no intention to do anything other than follow the law,” Andrew said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) did not share the Tate brother’s sentiment, telling reporters that Florida is “not a place where [they] are welcome.”

“There’s a little bit of controversy,” Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” comments. “The Trump administration, to some degree, I think, not defended Andrew Tate, but said something, they were trying to help him out in Romania in some capacity.”

“People seem, on the conservative side, very reluctant to criticize this guy. Best of my knowledge, the stuff that I’ve seen, the guy’s some sort of pimp and bragged about it. I don’t get how there’s any defense for Andrew Tate just out of his own mouth,” he continues.

“His own actions, the stuff that’s caught on film that he’s said and done. He’s some sort of a pimp,” he says. “He’s some sort of spokesman for the manosphere, he's inspiring young men, he's a backlash to feminism, you know, I’m trying to understand it.”

“The issue is Andrew Tate represents many of the values that conservatives and Christians and people who have some sort of moral or ethical compass say that we stand against,” Delano Squires tells Whitlock.

“He’s sex-crazed, he describes himself as a pimp, he’s talked about how he uses or used, at the point he was speaking, used sex to control women, who would then work for him doing cam work. So, basically, OnlyFans before the company was around,” he continues.

“And he talked about how he suckered men out of a lot of money,” he says. “He speaks against traditional values; he’s anti-marriage. When he talks about family, he’s like ‘Look, go to Colombia, go to Thailand, go to some third-world country, second- or third-world country, find you a nice-looking woman, impregnate her, send a few shekels every once in awhile, keep her and the baby alive.’”

“So I think he has the makings of someone who is the worst type of person to follow. He’s a tragic mulatto with serious daddy and mommy issues who promotes degeneracy of the highest order,” he adds.

