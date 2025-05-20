Flagrant fouls and bitter rivalries: The truth behind Clark and Reese’s WNBA clash

Over the weekend, the Indiana Fever faced off against the Chicago Sky to kick off the 2025 WNBA season.

In the third quarter, Fever superstar Caitlin Clark slapped longtime rival Angel Reese’s arm, resulting in a flagrant foul. An angered Reese immediately lashed out and received a technical foul for verbal taunting.

After the game, both Clark and Reese downplayed the spat, but critics and fans everywhere aren’t ready to move on, claiming Reese’s hatred for Clark is more serious than either athlete is willing to admit.

Following the match, Fox Sports commentator and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III took to X and posted:

“This has been so obvious since they met in the national championship game where Angel Reese started trolling [Clark] right after the game,” says Jason Whitlock. “Caitlin Clark has never done anything to Angel Reese other than make her famous.”

Reese, he wrote in his recent column, “embodies the 'fatigue' pervasive throughout American culture” — cultivated via her “entitled, bitter, racist, and profitable brand.”

The result? Nobody wants to work with her — and the proof lies in the WNBA off-season.

During the off-season, the Indiana Fever secured Stephanie White — “one of the most accomplished coaches in the WNBA” — as the team’s head coach. On top of that, the team “basically got whatever free agent player they wanted” and “put a super team around Caitlin Clark” that includes DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, and Sophie Cunningham, among others.

Compare that to the Chicago Sky’s off-season. The team hired first-time head coach Tyler Marsh and had far fewer exciting draft picks and transfers.

Jason translates: “People want to play with Caitlin Clark,” and “people don't want to play with Angel Reese.”

This isn’t speculation, he says.

“People that played with her at Maryland and LSU did not enjoy their experience,” he explains, pointing to Hailey Van Lith as an example. “The year she played with Angel Reese in college was the most difficult of her career, and she moved on and hit the portal again just to get away from Angel Reese.”

“This angry black woman that has some talent — she's a great rebounder, a great defender — could be an effective player in the WNBA, but she's so toxic, she's so angry, she's so bitter, she's so selfish, no one wants to play with her,” says Jason.

To hear more of his commentary, watch the episode above.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.