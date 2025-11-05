Former Colorado star turns on Deion Sanders, calls for major overhaul of Buffaloes coaching staff

Matt McChesney, a former University of Colorado star and Deion Sanders defender, has changed his tune on Coach Prime — and wants major changes to the coaching staff for the Buffaloes.

“I’m shocked that Pat Shurmur still has his job. I don’t see anybody else giving him another opportunity in college or the NFL. I’m stunned that he still has a job, especially with how quick Coach Prime in year one was to get rid of Coach Lewis at San Diego State,” McChesney tells BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock.

“I don’t see how we can look at the staff and say that they’re helping Coach Prime. And I don't think Coach Prime is helping them necessarily. I think that when you put yourself in a situation where you’re surrounded by your friends, when it gets hard, are you going to fire them? And I don’t think that’s going to happen,” he continues.

“I think that the coaching staff needs to be extremely evaluated hard, and if they don’t make a bunch of changes, then they don’t want to get better because this is not acceptable,” he adds.

Whitlock agrees that there need to be changes, especially when it comes to their head coach and how they approach their next one.

“My concern, if I was a Colorado fan, would be, ‘Man, we went all-in on Deion. Will this administration, if Deion walks away or is fired, will this administration go all-in on the next coach?’” Whitlock says.

“Or will there be some hesitancy of, like, ‘Man, we just got burned. We owe Deion all this money.’ Any concern that there could be irrevocable or really serious damage done in the aftermath?” Whitlock asks.

“If Coach Prime were to walk away, selfishly, I hope if that were to happen, I hope that he would resign so they wouldn’t have to pay him. And that’s just, you know, that’s just the way it is,” McChesney says.

“Deion leaving without the money,” Whitlock laughs.

McChesney isn’t hopeful either.

“Usually, when nepotism and narcissism is involved at this level,” he says, “it’s really, really hard to get anybody to change doing anything.”

