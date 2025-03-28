From 'The Decision' to billionaire: Is LeBron James really a victim?

During LeBron James’ appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show” last Wednesday, the Lakers power forward addressed leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat in 2010 – an event widely known as “The Decision.”

This move, LeBron argued, is the origin of the narrative that labeled him a villain.

“I'm doing everything I need to do on the court; I'm not out in the streets; I'm not being caught in all the bulls*** that doesn't respect the game and respect my craft,” he said.

Despite his squeaky clean record, the second he “decided to go on TV and make a decision for [his] career,” the media pounced on him, acting as if it “made a little chink in the armor.” It’s been downhill since then.

That’s his narrative anyway.

Jason Whitlock and “Fearless” guest TJ Moe say LeBron is just playing the victim card.

“He has never been a victim,” says Moe.

He points to the fact that LeBron is not only a billionaire, but in high school, he signed a $90 million contract with Nike that allowed him to move his mom out of the hood, where he claims he grew up.

While Jason agrees that the media’s condemnation of “The Decision” in no way victimized LeBron James, he does acknowledge some potential victimization in the athlete’s life.

“He didn't know his father; his mother had substance abuse problems ... doesn't that make him some sort of a victim?” he asks.

“Well, then we’re all a victim of something, right?” counters Moe, who speculates that LeBron very well could’ve gotten in lots of legal trouble, but we’d “likely never know about it” because there’s too many people who would cover for “the golden child.”

“He's one of the most privileged people to ever exist, so I'll never buy the victimhood narrative,” he tells Jason.

As far as money goes, Jason agrees that LeBron is no victim: “He's been rich far longer than he's been poor,” he says.

But can a case still be made that LeBron has experienced some level of victimization?

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

