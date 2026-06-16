'Insanity': Jason Whitlock blasts doctor who wrote an article condemning Austin Metcalf's dad as the villain

As reactions to Karmelo Anthony’s murder conviction continue to flood social media, BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock says the most shocking behavior isn't happening in the form of riots — it's happening on the internet.

“There has been a different form of rioting that I did not predict or see coming. … People are rioting and looting their brains online. People are saying crazy things in defense of Karmelo Anthony,” Whitlock says.

“They’re saying really ridiculous things defending Karmelo Anthony because they’re defending this demonic culture that black people have adopted — black people have been baited into. And now, in order to defend our racial idolatry, we have to defend some of the dumbest, most repulsive behavior on the planet,” he says, before pulling up an article one woman wrote that represents this “repulsive behavior.”

The article, by Dr. Stacey Patton, is called “Dear Jeff Metcalf: Your Son Is Dead Because You Failed to Teach Him That Black Boys Have Boundaries.”

Whitlock calls the article “insanity.”

“A lot of these things that we’re seeing are black women making the most ridiculous arguments in the history of the planet justifying the murder,” he says, before showing another example.

“Here’s two black women sitting around talking about the lies that black people should tell to get on those juries so that we can free Karmelo Anthony,” he says.

“If they say, ‘Can you be fair?’ Don’t say, ‘No, I’m not going to put a black man in jail.’ Don’t say that, OK? ‘Cause if that’s what you gonna say, you could have stayed home. You have to go and be like, ‘No, I will hear the evidence. I can be fair.’ Don’t say, ‘I hate white people and I don’t care what he did.’ Don’t do that,” one woman said on the “Gin and Juice Podcast.”

“That’s what people were doing in this case, OK? And then everybody’s like in an uproar because there’s no black people on the jury when damn near half of the black people who could have been on the jury canceled themselves out, you know?” she continued.

“‘Hey, go be dishonest. Go help a kid that murdered someone get away with murder,’” Whitlock mocks, explaining that women like this are a “force for nihilism and wickedness and deception.”

“They’re doing this out in front of everybody. This isn't a private conversation. They’re unrepentant about their wickedness. And that’s the culture that they’ve created. And that’s why their kids, boys and girls, are unrepentant about their wickedness,” he adds.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.