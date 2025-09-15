It's NOT both sides: The dark truth about political violence in 2025

What happened to Charlie Kirk is not only devastating, but it's left conservatives across the country grappling with a terrifying message.

“Everybody got their wakeup call that we could all be greenlit, that the left has established a precedent, a normalization, of, ‘Hey, if someone disagrees with you, if you don’t get your way, run out into the streets and be violent. Assassinate the people that disagree with you,’” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock says on “Fearless.”

And the Democrats who are cheering the death as if it's a touchdown at an NFL game are “demons.”

“You can stand shoulder to shoulder with them if you want to, with the demons, with the transgender crowd, with the gay crowd, with the abortion crowd. Stand shoulder to shoulder with them and say, ‘Well, I know I may be standing shoulder to shoulder with them, and I know the Bible says, ‘Come out from among them, but I can’t because the Democrat Party offers something for me,’” Whitlock says.

“‘I’m gay, and they’re normalizing my sin. I’m transgender, and they’re normalizing my insanity. I’m black, and they’re making it easier for me to get jobs that I’m not qualified for. I’m black, and they gave me a black woman Supreme Court Justice,’” he continues.

“You justify it however you want, but you’re standing shoulder to shoulder with people that are insane and willing to kill and willing to laugh off the assassination of a Christian father and husband,” he adds.

And unfortunately, this means that the left doesn’t hold themselves even close to the same morals that the right does.

“They’re not like us. This whole both-sidesing of issues is a joke. It’s a fallacy. You will not find evangelical people doing this,” he says, adding, “We’re not out hunting and trying to murder and assassinate people we disagree with.”

