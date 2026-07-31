Jason Whitlock: 49ers coach's violent crash story isn’t passing the smell test

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is insisting that a momentary distraction behind the wheel caused a crash between him and a young woman and left him with a broken nose, broken ribs, a broken hand, and stitches in his face.

And while it appears that he is taking accountability for his actions, BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock isn’t buying the official story.

“This Kyle Shanahan story has gotten even more interesting to me,” he says.

“He holds a private, no-cameras-allowed press conference, or question-and-answer deal, with the local reporters in the Bay Area. No national media, no cameras,” he continues.

“What are we doing here?” he asks, pointing out that his injuries don’t quite match the accident.

“He’s going 20 miles per hour in an area that he knows is difficult terrain, and he’s reaching for his phone and he breaks his nose. He breaks three ribs. He breaks a hand. 40 stitches in his face,” Whitlock says.

“When I start thinking about it, it’s like somebody beat this man up, and I don’t believe it was the Tesla. I don’t believe it was the airbags in a Tesla or a Mercedes. I come away from yesterday even more suspicious,” he explains.

“So you’re saying this is Tiger Woods Thanksgiving 2009,” Steve Kim comments. “That’s kind of what you’re insinuating here. You said ‘beat up.’”

“And think about it. I can understand if you’re all tore up. You got bandages. Your nose is probably all busted. So you’re saying this is what you’re theorizing without saying it. His wife found out something and she took a nine iron to him,” he adds.

While Whitlock doesn’t believe it’s exactly like Tiger Woods, he does point out that “when you go to these lengths” to keep the story private, something feels off.

“It just doesn’t smell right to me,” he says.

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