Jason Whitlock: Patrick Clancy faced the cameras — but not the tough questions

For months, America waited to hear directly from Patrick Clancy.

The father at the center of one of the nation's most heartbreaking and controversial criminal cases sat down with "60 Minutes" to discuss the deaths of his three children at the hands of his wife.

However, while the interview offered intimate details about Clancy’s grief and recovery, BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock doesn’t believe Ross Douthat pressed him hard enough — and thinks the answers seemed scripted.

“What we got was soft light and soft questions,” Whitlock says.

“Patrick said baby Callan died in his arms. He said he begged God for one kid to live. He said Lindsay told him the killings felt like a dream. He said he forgave her without being asked. He said he had a panic attack on the stand, refused the medications, and finished the testimony,” he continues.

“He said the TikTok mob is trash. He said he married a fertility doctor and they are starting a family. Every line carried weight on paper. Almost none of it hit like a man who had just buried three children and then watched a courtroom turn their deaths into a national argument,” he adds.

Whitlock points out that in the 14-minute interview that aired, Douthat never “pressed the hard scenes,” like Patrick leaving Lindsay alone after she told him she had thoughts of harming the kids.

“He never forced a straight answer on the mistrial, the holdout juror, or whether Patrick Clancy still wants a retrial,” he says.

“He treated forgiveness like a virtue signal and left the public with a quiet man reading from a prepared grief script,” he continues.

“Patrick came across careful, managed, and strangely flat for a father whose name is now welded to the biggest postpartum psychosis fight in the country. '60 Minutes' sold revelation,” he adds. “What aired felt like damage control with better lighting.”

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