Jason Whitlock: Race hustler Ben Crump joins Kohen Wiley’s mom in exploiting Mississippi tragedy

Tragedy struck Senatobia, Mississippi, when police were called to Walmart for a shoplifting call. When police confronted a pair of adults, one allegedly drove a car toward the officers, who then shot at the car — killing 1-year-old Kohen Wiley.

“They are arguing that they weren’t running their car into the police and there was no reason for the police to shoot into the car,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock says.

However, regardless of what the truth is, Whitlock has found the mother’s reaction tragic as well.

The mother, Vellesiya Wiley, posted photos of herself at the funeral, fanning out a stack of cash and holding a stuffed animal.

“The mother looks like a child. That looks like a teenage mother. That looks anywhere from age 15 to 20 years old to me, is what this mother looks like. But this is at the funeral,” Whitlock says. “What are you doing?”

“I have some sympathy because she’s a child, the mother seems to be. And so she’s reacting like a child,” he adds.

Attorney Ben Crump didn’t waste time chiming in on the devastating news, writing in a post on X that he “will be commissioning an independent autopsy for baby Kohen Wiley because this family deserves the truth.”

“We are calling on the Senatobia Police Department to release the body camera footage now. Kohen Wiley will never get the chance to grow up. His mother will carry this pain for the rest of her life. There must be full transparency and accountability in this case,” he continued. “Justice for baby Kohen!”

“Ben Crump, the ambulance chaser. The illiterate ambulance chaser that barely has command of the English language,” Whitlock comments.

“There doesn’t seem to be much disagreement. The child was shot. What’s the autopsy going to show?” he asks, before pointing out that regardless, “one of the major takeaways” should be, “Don’t use your child if you’re planning on committing any sort of crime.”

“Don’t take your child with you if you’re planning on shoplifting. If you’re planning on doing anything illegal, leave your child with a babysitter at home. Don’t carry your child. And if you decide to get in your car and drive away as police try to detain you, really don’t have your child involved,” he continues.

“But we’ve created a society and a mentality and a culture that says, ‘No, other people are responsible for my safety’ ... This is a toxic, poisonous, deadly mindset and culture that we’ve created that too many black people have fallen for,” he adds.

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