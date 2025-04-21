Phase 2 of Karmelo Anthony PYSOP: Trial relocation

Jason Whitlock sums up Karmelo Anthony’s alleged fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf as follows: “A 17-year-old brought a knife to a high school event and stabbed someone over a typical teenage disagreement.”

Even though “this thing is so clear-cut,” the left is bent on using this atrocity to fuel a race war, and thus far, it’s working.

Some are trying to justify Anthony’s actions by saying Metcalf started it; Metcalf put his hands on Anthony; Metcalf called him the N-word.

But even if all three of those things are true, it still wouldn’t justify Anthony’s actions.

“I don't care if Austin Metcalf grabbed this dude's arm, grabbed his book pack,” says Jason. “I've been called the N-word by black people and white people throughout my life. Never grabbed a knife and stabbed anyone, never pulled a gun and shot anyone.”

“If you have that little self-control, if you're that easily triggered … you need to be on a reservation somewhere locked away from the rest of humanity and society that has more emotional control than that and doesn't buy into a culture that says any disrespect must be met with more disrespect,” he adds.

This "free Karmelo Anthony" “insanity” that we’re seeing, however, is “scripted insanity.” The whole ordeal, from the stories about Anthony’s family living a lavish lifestyle using the GiveSendGo funds to the support messages they’re receiving, is all part of a psyop that depends on stoking white fury.

The best thing white Americans can do is not play into it by adopting the same racial tactics.

Jason points to January 6 defendant Jake Lang as an example. While he respects Lang for “what he went through on January 6,” organizing a protest in Frisco with the slogan “protect white Americans” makes it clear that he doesn’t see “the big picture.”

A protest that “drums up more racial division” is exactly what they want.

“They want Charlottesville 2.0; they want January 6 2.0; they want some sort of race war, and they're going to send agitators to make sure that happens,” says Jason.

They need a racial conflict to ignite the next phase of their plan: relocating Anthony’s trial.

“The argument coming out of that will be we got to change venues — you can't have this trial in Collin County; you can't have this trial in Denton County. … We have to move this trial somewhere where we can get more black jurors on the jury,” predicts Jason.

“They want jury nullification; they want a mistrial; they want a hung jury. They know this kid is guilty, but they also know that black Americans have been so programmed, have been so brainwashed into anything that hurts white people is good for black people,” he explains.

This is why “they're happy that Jake Lang is leading a 'protect white Americans' rally in Frisco, Texas.”

To hear more of Jason’s commentary, watch the clip above.

