Whitlock: Karmelo Anthony PSYOP goes FULL OJ Simpson

As Jason Whitlock watches the fallout of Karmelo Anthony’s fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf, he’s reminded of O.J. Simpson’s 1995 trial. It was one of the most racially charged trials in U.S. history, exposing and deepening racial divides between black and white Americans.

“Karmelo Anthony is about to be the new O.J. Simpson,” says Whitlock.

“Black people celebrated when O.J. got off, and I'm not 100% that O.J. was the actual killer, but I certainly wasn't celebrating when O.J. got off, because O.J. had something to do with that crime, and everybody knows it,” he continues. “We celebrated it — ‘we paid the white man back; O.J. got off’ — [we celebrated] that two white people were murdered,” and now “we're doing it again with Karmelo Anthony.”

This entire ordeal is “a psyop,” says Jason, and the people who are behind it “want to frustrate white people” and “promote a racial conflict.”

The recent stories about Karmelo Anthony’s family purchasing a $900K home in a gated community and an Escalade using the funds from the "Help Karmelo Official Fund” are likely false or stretched truths designed to “raise the temperature” and “trigger people,” he says.

“They're putting out this false information because a psyop is going on, and I'm not seeing community notes to shut down the psyop, to shut down the bad information. They want everyone riled up; they want everybody saying, ‘Man, you see black folks gave a half million dollars to Karmelo Anthony?’”

The truth, he says, is that a facet of the black community is rallying behind Karmelo, but “most black people don't know or don't really care.”

“But online we've certainly created the perception that we are all on board with Karmelo Anthony,” Jason sighs, theorizing that the supportive comments on Karmelo’s GiveSendGo fund are most likely AI generated.

White Americans, he says, need to recognize that this psyop is designed to run on white fury.

“I understand why white people are frustrated, but why would you adopt the same tactics — racial idolatry — as the people you allegedly oppose?” he asks. “They want people to go, ‘Yeah, we're going to peacefully protest in Frisco, Texas,’ and then they're going to have their agitators there.”

Just because Donald Trump won the election does not mean the race war between black and white Americans is over.

“The war is not over by any stretch. They're doubling down, and they have Karmelo Anthony; he's the new O.J. Simpson; he's the new George Floyd, and we're falling for the trap; we're falling for all the triggers,” Jason warns.

“What is crystal clear to anybody with a brain is that Karmelo Anthony did something murderous, immoral, and stupid, and the people that want to promote a racial conflict have clearly reached out to the family and said, ‘We got 30 pieces of silver, and we'll help you out as long as you allow us to use you in the manner that we need you to be used to spark this racial conflict,”’ he explains.

He wants everyone to understand that Karmelo Anthony and his family are “pawns on a chessboard being moved around by the globalists and the people that want this country to devolve into racial conflict.”

To hear more of Jason's commentary, watch the clip above.

