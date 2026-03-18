'Third wheel’ LeBron James embraces reduced role — could the Lakers now become playoff threats?

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Houston Rockets 100-92, with star point guard Luka Doncic scoring 36 points to extend the team’s winning streak to six games.

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock thinks the reign of LeBron James is finally coming to an end — and even more, the longtime power broker may be OK with it.

“LeBron James seemed somewhat comfortable as the third leg, the third wheel,” he says, noting that even head coach JJ Redick is now referring to James as a third option .

Now that James, who Whitlock has long argued is a hindrance to the team’s success, is in his rightful place, will the Lakers finally reach their competitive potential?

On this episode of “Fearless,” Whitlock and guests Jay Skapinac, Dre Baldwin, and Steve Kim debate the future of the purple and gold.

“I know Charles Barkley will be upset with me for even suggesting this, but could the Lakers be a serious threat in the postseason?” Whitlock asks the panel.

For Baldwin, the answer is complicated.

“I say they are a threat because they have a very good player in Luka Doncic. They have Reeves, and of course, LeBron is still a very good third wheel. ... As long as he's OK with being in the third seat and staying there ego-wise, they are a threat,” he says.

“Now, are they actually going to win and come out of the West? I say no. They have all offense. They are not very strong defensively,” he caveats.

Kim is optimistic about the Lakers' playoff prospects so long as the team continues to prioritize team performance over LeBron’s court time.

“You got to be able to play by the pecking order, and that'll be the test for both JJ Redick and LeBron James,” he says.

Skapinac is more hesitantly optimistic.

“[LeBron] has actually muffled and suppressed his own ego for a couple games here, Jason. Can he do it for the next 16 games of the regular season and then for the remainder of the playoffs? ... I still will hedge my bet and say no on that,” he argues.

Even if LeBron’s ego stays in check for the remainder of the season, however, he nonetheless has low hopes the Lakers will be serious championship contenders.

“It's a stretch to suggest they'll get out of the first round. They're going to finish somewhere between three through six,” he predicts.

To hear more of the panel’s conversation, watch the video above.

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